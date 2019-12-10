POP ART

Gingerbread Caramel Corn Tin

$17.00

Mouth says... When visions of sugarplums, candy canes, and especially gingerbread are dancing in your head, reach for Pop Art’s sensational seasonal Gingerbread Caramel Corn Tin. It bursts with flavors reminiscent of all things holiday, including ginger, cinnamon, cloves and molasses. Makers Mike and Venessa Dobson thrive on making the ordinary extraordinary, especially when it comes to creating one-of-a-kind popcorn flavors. Their Salt Lake City, Utah-based operation grew from a home-kitchen and farmers’ market arrangement to a carefully tested recipe prepared in a professional kitchen, bringing out-there flavors to crowds of popcorn fans nation-wide. Even as they grow, they hold on to that homemade appeal. Pop Art uses only organic corn, GMO-free ingredients, hormone-free cheeses and all-natural sweeteners. They say that this special gingerbread edition, “is sure to conjure up so many pleasant holiday memories and will be the perfect snack for you to share as you build new memories with the ones you love.” So grab one (or a few) to give as gifts (or to keep for yourself). You’ll never want the holidays to end! TIP OF THE TONGUE Try tossing with some Chipotle Lime Peanuts for an indie-fied version of Cracker Jack.