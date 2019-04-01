The line between real world and fairy tales in Helen Oyeyemi’s novels is never clear, which means they’re way more fun. Following the plot of Oyeyemi’s latest novel can be a challenge, simply because Gingerbread abides by fairy tale logic, not the conventional structure of a novel. But if you sit back and accept the twists, we guarantee you’ll enjoy your romp through mythical countries and apartments where rooms spontaneously rearrange themselves; through twisted family dynamics that could rival those in a Bravo reality show; into rooms where dolls carry on conversations with human women. At its core, Gingerbread is the story of a young girl discovering her Drushastranian heritage, and where her mother got that addictive gingerbread recipe of hers.