Search
Products fromShopJoin The R29 Book Club
Riverhead Books

Gingerbread: A Novel By Helen Oyeyemi

$16.20
At Amazon
The line between real world and fairy tales in Helen Oyeyemi’s novels is never clear, which means they’re way more fun. Following the plot of Oyeyemi’s latest novel can be a challenge, simply because Gingerbread abides by fairy tale logic, not the conventional structure of a novel. But if you sit back and accept the twists, we guarantee you’ll enjoy your romp through mythical countries and apartments where rooms spontaneously rearrange themselves; through twisted family dynamics that could rival those in a Bravo reality show; into rooms where dolls carry on conversations with human women. At its core, Gingerbread is the story of a young girl discovering her Drushastranian heritage, and where her mother got that addictive gingerbread recipe of hers.
Featured in 1 story
The Books Of 2019 We Can't Wait To Read
by Elena Nicolaou