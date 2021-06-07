Sweet Chef

Ginger + Vitamin C Serum Shot

A brightening powerhouse, Sweet Chef’s phenomenal, root-powered Ginger + Vitamin C Serum Shot is abundant with dark spot-diminishing actives to unify skin tone and dial up the radiance, leaving your face looking clear, fresh and luminous. Loaded with ginger and turmeric extracts which both boast a buffet of potent, free radical-fighters to neutralise harmful aggressors, alongside vitamin C – in the shape of ascorbic acid – to shield from the DNA-damaging impact of everyday exposure to pollution, this super-charged ‘shot’ helps to lessen existing brown patches and post-blemish scarring for even-toned skin. The turmeric root also helps to reduce inflammation – soothing and working to swiftly restore equilibrium – to keep your complexion content.