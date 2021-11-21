Sweet Chef

Searching for a mega-glow? The Sweet Chef Ginger + Vitamin C is the fix. This brightening ginger serum shot provides a powerful dose of antioxidant-rich ginger and potent vitamin C for a naturally hydrated and radiant complexion. Acne scars and hyperpigmentation — you’ve met your match. KEY INGREDIENTS GINGER: Revive dull skin with healing ginger. This radiance-booster is loaded with 40 different kinds of antioxidant properties to even out your skin tone for clear, healthy, youthful skin. VITAMIN C: This brightening shot contains ascorbic acid one of the most powerful forms of vitamin C. Fight premature aging, fade hyperpigmentation and boost your glow. TURMERIC ROOT EXTRACT: Calm down your skin with anti-inflammatory Turmeric. This yellow hued beauty is loaded with antioxidants that pack a punch of brightening power. View All Ingredients FREE OF: Parabens, Synthetic Dyes, Synthetic Fragrance, and Mineral Oils. Cruelty-free & vegan HOW TO USE: After cleansing and toning, apply serum shot on face with a gentle tapping motion until absorbed. Follow with a moisturizer, if desired. Can be used everyday and every night. HOW TO RECYCLE: The adorable glass bottle is almost completely recyclable! All components are recyclable except the dropper rim. Before placing the recyclable components in your recycling bin, make sure to remove the label adhered to the bottle, separate each individual part of the dropper, and rinse. RESULTS: After 2 Weeks*: 100% agreed they enjoy using this product to give their skin a boost of glow. 100% agreed this product made their skin look more glowy. 100% agreed this product absorbed into their skin quickly. 96% agreed this product made their skin look brighter. 96% agreed this product did not pill. 93% agreed this product made their skin look less dull. 90% agreed this product visibly smoothed their skin’s appearance. *In a consumer study of 30 subjects