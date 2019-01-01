Oyin Handmade

Ginger Mint Co-wash

$11.99

Smooth & soften your way to clean hair! Gentle, simple cleansing for all hair types. Pure extracts of ginger and peppermint stimulate your scalp, and green tea extract provides an astringent and antioxidant boost! Detangles and softens Removes product buildup Conditions and detangles hair at the same time Sulfate-Free HOW TO USE: Soak your hair & apply generously, using the pads of your fingers to massage and stimulate your crown. Don't expect any lather - this cleansing cream's gentle action is suds-free! Gently detangle with fingers, wide-tooth comb, or paddle brush before rinsing clean. Can also be use between shampoos, or as a moisture-replenishing 2nd cleanse after a clarifier. Pro Tip: hum a happy tune. Enjoy your awesome hair! Contains: purified water (aqua), cocamidopropyl betaine, behentrimonium methosulfate (and) cetearyl alcohol, ricinus communist (castor) oil, cetrimonium chloride, cetyl alcohol, stearyl alcohol, stearamidopropyl dimethylamine, helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, phenoxyethanol (and) caprylyl glycol (preservative), hydrolyzed oat protein, Camellia Sinensis (green tea) leaf extract, fragrance, mentha arvensis (peppermint) oil, citrus sinensis (sweet orange) oil, citric acid, Zingiber officianalis (ginger) oil