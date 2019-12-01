Ginger Fox

The Movie Buff Quiz Mug

$13.95

If you consider yourself a movie buff, then put your knowledge to the test with The Movie Buff Quiz Mug from Ginger Fox. This playfully unique mug is covered with iconic images from classic movies. The challenge is to guess the movie related to each picture on the mug. With 50 movies to guess, The Movie Buff Quiz Mug will keep any film fan busy way beyond their lunch break. Once you've challenged yourself, why not challenge your friends, too? (If you’re really stumped, answers are on the base of the mug.) Perfect for any movie fan, this ceramic mug comes in an attractive, themed presentation box. Dishwasher and microwave safe. ABOUT GINGER FOX: Welcome to the wonderfully wily world of Ginger Fox. Our INVENTIVE, INNOVATIVE, CREATIVE and CRAFTY team develops, manufactures and distributes GAMES, GIFTS and BOOKS – all with a clever little twist of ingenious originality.