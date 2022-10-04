Prince of Peace

Ginger Chews With Peanut Butter

$6.29

SWEET & SAVORY. Prince of Peace Ginger Chews with Peanut Butter are an easy and tasty way for you to enjoy ginger and peanut butter on the go. REAL GINGER. Each individually wrapped Ginger Chew with Peanut Butter is made with 100% real ginger to support digestive health and comfort the stomach with the creamy texture of peanut butter. WHY GINGER. For centuries, ginger has been used to add flavor to food and to provide a natural health boost. 15 CALORIES. These naturally-flavored Ginger Chews with Peanut Butter are only 15 calories and made without artificial flavors, additives, or colors. NATURAL HEALTH BOOTH. Ginger contains numerous anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds beneficial to health such as gingerols and is known for comforting the stomach, helping with nausea, warming the body’s senses, supporting circulation, and more.