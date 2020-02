Benefit Cosmetics

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

$24.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Benefit's Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin & hairs, creating natural-looking fullness and definition. The custom tiny, tapered brush provides an easy, mess-proof application & boosts brow volume in an instant! Poof...fuller-looking brows magically appear!