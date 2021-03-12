Benefit Cosmetics

Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

$24.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Full brows...NOW! Benefit's Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin & hairs, creating natural-looking fullness and definition. The custom tiny, tapered brush provides an easy, mess-proof application & boosts brow volume in an instant! Poof...fuller-looking brows magically appear! Benefits: 94% said brows looked visibly thicker* Volumizes, tames & tints brows Natural-looking & buildable Water-resistant & long-wearing Same cult-fave Gimme Brow...updated ingredients *Self-evaluation by 66 women after 1 week. Find your perfect shade of Benefit's Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel.