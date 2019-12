Kaydi Bishop

Gilt Agate Personalized Stationery

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Minted

All Personalized Stationeries are design challenge winners. With unique designs and a complimentary gift box, our Foil-Pressed Personalized Stationery is a chic way to stay in touch. Hand-pressed with gold and silver foil, all designs are printed on luxe paper. If you have any questions or special requests, please email us. Dimensions4.25" x 5.5"PrintingFoil-PressedCard TypeFlat Card