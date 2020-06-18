Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Gilette
Gillette Venus Swirl Razor
£11.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Gillette Venus Swirl Razor
Need a few alternatives?
Solimo
5-blade Motionsphere Razor For Men
$17.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Baxter of California
De Razor Set
$312.00
$156.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Nads Natural
Natural Sugar Wax
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Flamingo
Face Wax Kit
$10.00
from
Flamingo
BUY
More from Gilette
Gilette
Heated Razor Starter Kit
C$200.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Gilette
Heated Razor Starter Kit
$199.99
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
Gilette
Original + Venus Swirl Women's Razor Blades - 4 Refills
$14.99
$8.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Body Care
LAPCOS
Foot Mask, Moisturizing Treatment With Peppermint
$6.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Aveeno
Daily Moisturising Hand Cream
£5.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Norwegian Formula
Norwegian Formula Hand & Nail Cream
£4.49
£2.99
from
Boots
BUY
Tom Ford
Neroli Portofino Deodorant Stick
£35.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted