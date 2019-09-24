Braun

Gillette Venus Silk-expert Ipl

Gillette Venus Silk-expert - The intelligent choice. Gillette Venus Silk-expert is a ground-breaking IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) system which results in permanent hair reduction in as little as four treatments. It works beneath the skin's surface by targeting the melanin in the hair follicle, helping to break the cycle of hair re-growth. With continued, regular use, it helps prevent unwanted hair from reaching the skin surface. Skin tone varies across different parts of the body, with each tone requiring a specific energy level to target the melanin. Only Gillette Venus Silk-expert has the unique SensoAdapt™ skin tone sensor which continuously reads your skin tone – 80x per second – and automatically adapts the light intensity for best efficacy and safety. This removes the guesswork of having to match your skin tone against the complicated color matching charts other devices require.