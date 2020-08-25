EDC

Gildo Rainbow Swirl Glass Dildo

Find The Big O At The End Of The Rainbow With This Glass Dildo! With its colorful rainbow stripes, this enchanting glass dildo makes a great addition to your toy collection! Stripes add color & texture for thrilling stimulation with every thrust Increase your sensations by trying temperature play Heat it up for a relaxing massage during foreplay Cool it down to give your lover goosebumps Insertable shaft measures 1 inch wide by 5.75 inches long Handcrafted from heavy duty glass for long-lasting play The Gildo Rainbow Swirl Glass Dildo looks stunning and feels even better! Colorful stripes twist around the crystal-clear shaft – creating a breathtaking rainbow effect that turns this dildo into art. Those same stripes also add texture to the shaft for enhanced stimulation. Rub the shaft up and down your body while using the ribbed stripes to work out any knots or kinks you might find. Or slide the dildo inside your body and let the textured stripes work their magic on your innermost erogenous zones instead. It’s the most stimulating massage you’ve ever had! With its ability to retain temperatures, you can add to your fun by warming or cooling the dildo. If you want a more lifelike feel or a relaxing massage, use hot water to heat the dildo up. If you want to give your lover a playful shock or goosebumps, use icy water to chill the dildo down. The Gildo Rainbow Swirl Glass Dildo’s insertable shaft measures 1.5 inches wide by 5.75 inches long. The entire dildo is 7 inches long when measured from top to bottom. It’s made by hand from the same heavy-duty glass used in shatter-resistant cookware. With proper care, your dildo can easily last a lifetime. The glass dildo is compatible with all types of lube. The hypoallergenic sex toy is extremely easy to clean. You can wash it in warm, soapy water or even run it through your dishwasher.