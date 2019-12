Milani

Gilded Luster Light Eyeshadow Palette

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Milani

Step into the Luster Light! A carefully curated collection of staple mattes, shimmering rose golds and bright berries allow for endless enchanting eye looks. Inspired by Milani’s iconic Luster Light shade, this romantic palette is equally wearable as it is dazzling.