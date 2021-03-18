Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Chi Chi London
Gilded Grace Lace Dress
$179.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ModCloth
Need a few alternatives?
Kellie Brown for The Drop
Smoke Green Check Print Peter Pan Collar Smocked Dress
BUY
£44.90
Amazon
Kellie Brown for The Drop
Smoke Green With White Floral Print Front-zip Dress
BUY
£34.90
Amazon
Zara
Halter Dress
BUY
C$179.00
Zara
Zara
Pleated Dress
BUY
C$179.00
Zara
More from Chi Chi London
Chi Chi London
Exquisite Elegance Lace Dress
BUY
$125.30
$179.00
ModCloth
Chi Chi London
Aubree Embroidered Mess Evening Dress
BUY
$155.00
Nordstrom
Chi Chi London
Plus Lace Pencil Midi Dress In White
BUY
£65.00
ASOS
Chi Chi London
High Low Midi Dress
BUY
$121.00
ASOS
More from Dresses
Kellie Brown for The Drop
Smoke Green Check Print Peter Pan Collar Smocked Dress
BUY
£44.90
Amazon
Kellie Brown for The Drop
Smoke Green With White Floral Print Front-zip Dress
BUY
£34.90
Amazon
Zara
Halter Dress
BUY
C$179.00
Zara
Zara
Pleated Dress
BUY
C$179.00
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted