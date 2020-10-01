Gildan

Gildan Men’s Ultra Cotton Adult Long Sleeve T-shirt, 2-pack

In the t-shirt world, this Gildan Ultra Cotton long sleeve tee is a true classic. The fabric is heartier and thicker than most – a full 6.0 oz. per sq. yd. of 100% cotton softness and strength. Rib cuffs and a twin needle bottom hem look neat and last long. Take advantage of the fabric heft and density to make any sort of imprint or embroidery looks its best. Gildan is one of the world's largest vertically integrated manufacturers of apparel and socks. Gildan uses cotton grown in the USA, which represents the best combination of quality and value for Gildan cotton and cotton blended products. Since 2009, Gildan has proudly displayed the cotton USA mark, licensed by cotton council international, on consumer's product packaging and shipping materials. Gildan environmental program accomplishes two core objectives: reduce our environmental impact and preserve the natural Resources being used in our manufacturing process. At all operating levels, Gildan is aware of the fact that we operate as a part of a greater unit: the environment in which we live and work.