GIGI FACE MASK: The Gigi face mask features a pocket so you can insert a surgical mask for lining, prolonging the wear of the surgical mask and making the fabric mask more effective. Tie dye pattern and colors varies. NOTE: Surgical mask not included. Face mask's style and colors may very according to supply. Please note masks are made from new upcycled t-shirts that contain a print, therefore there may be traces of the print on masks. Due to the nature of this product, all sales are final. No returns or exchanges. UPCYCLED MATERIALS: The UpCycle Foundation masks are made from (new) 100% heavyweight cotton t-shirts. Made in Miami. COMPOSITION: Two layers of 100% cotton fabric. CARE: Masks are reusable. Wash with warm water and laundry detergent after each use. Tumble dry low. SUSTAINABILITY MISSION: T-shirts donated to the Upcycle Foundation for recycling due to a printing error. After careful consideration, we have decided to use them to create face masks during the COVID-19 Pandemic. A MESSAGE FROM THE CDC: “HCP (Health Care Personnel) use of homemade masks: In settings where facemasks are not available, HCP might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort. However, homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect HCP is unknown. Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.”