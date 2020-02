Lonely

Gigi High Waist Brief Copper

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lonely

A Lonely favourite, the Gigi High Waist Brief features flattering panelling and slimline elastic strapping. Higher in the waist, this style offers excellent coverage. The Gigi comes in a comfortable flocked velvet mesh. 72% nylon, 28% elastane (main) 100% cotton (lining) Lulu wears 16DD and XL briefs. Sabine wears 10B and small briefs.