Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Maybelline
Gigi Hadid Jetsetter Palette Travel Makeup Kit
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Maybelline
Whether you’re landing in Paris or taking off in Hong Kong, be picture perfect ready with Gigi's limited edition Jetsetter Palette.
Featured in 1 story
3 Flight Attendants Road Test "Jet Setter" Beauty
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Crema Nuda
$120.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Maybelline
Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color In Truffle Tease
$4.49
from
Target
BUY
Glossier
Cloud Paint
$18.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine, 20 Berry Brown Color
$9.99
$8.97
from
Jet
BUY
More from Maybelline
Maybelline
Superstay Ink Crayon
C$12.99
C$8.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Maybelline
Volum’ Express Snapscara Mascara In Ultra Violet
C$10.49
C$7.99
from
Maybelline
BUY
Maybelline
Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Maybelline
Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted