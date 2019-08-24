What it is
Gigi Hadid Fiber Mascara coats on dramatic length and volume for an irresistible and eye-catching look.
Benefits
Bring on an effortless East Coast Glam look with this Maybelline Gigi Hadid Fiber mascara. Getting gorgeous length and a volumizing effect is as easy as 1,2,3.
How to use/apply
Step 1. Sweep inner lashes in an upward and outward motion from the root-to-tip of lashes.
Step 2. Swipe on fibers to build length and volume.
Step 3. Reapply the black mascara again. Easily remove mascara with Maybelline Expert Eyes® 100% Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover.