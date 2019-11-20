Triumph Plant

Gift Wrap That Grows And Blooms Colorful Wild Flowers

Made from 100% Recycled Paper is embedded with hundreds of Wildflower seeds Each Box Contains 4 large Flowering seeded gift wrap, 6 Gift Cards and a bundle of Natural Raffia. Each wrap is 24''x36'' in size. Enough to wrap 8 Shirt boxes. This pre-seeded Gift Wrap Paper lets you wrap your gifts and make everything from the wrapper as part of your Gift. Please let your Gift-Receiver know that even the wrapper is part of the Gift and to loosen the soil at least up to 3 inches for roots to go down and cover the paper with 1/8" of loose topsoil for beautiful wild flowers seedling to grow upward easily. Recognized on Today Show (09-23-2019) as part of 9 Products good for you and the environment. Eco-friendly Gift Wrap, MADE IN USA