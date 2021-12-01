Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Headspace
Gift Some Headspace
$95.88
$69.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Headspace
Have someone you care about unwrap less stress, better focus, and more happiness. Send them a subscription to Headspace.
Need a few alternatives?
Therabody
Theragun Mini
BUY
$199.00
Therabody
Halfmoon
Cotton Yoga Blanket
BUY
$46.00
Standard Dose
Glo
Give The Gift Of Glo (one-month Subscription)
BUY
$18.00
Glo
Headspace
Gift Some Headspace
BUY
$69.99
$95.88
Headspace
More from Headspace
Headspace
1-year Unlimited Access
BUY
$95.88
Headspace
Headspace
3 Months Subscription
BUY
$35.99
Headspace
More from Fitness
Therabody
Theragun Mini
BUY
$199.00
Therabody
Halfmoon
Cotton Yoga Blanket
BUY
$46.00
Standard Dose
Glo
Give The Gift Of Glo (one-month Subscription)
BUY
$18.00
Glo
Headspace
Gift Some Headspace
BUY
$69.99
$95.88
Headspace
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted