Tarte

Gift & Glam Collector’s Set

$49.00 $29.40

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Exclusive.A $246 value.Girl, you're going places! Tarte's Gift & Glam Collector's Set is perfect for at home or on-the-move.This value set includes 24 eye & cheek shades in 4 pocket palettes you can pop & drop into the included compact, plus mascara & gloss.