Minibar Delivery

Gift Cards

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Minibar Delivery

Coverage scale The Goldilocks of coverage, not too little or too much. Product Details The deep-V swimsuit gets a suuupersweet update we can't get enough of: all the ruffles! Plus, this style was crafted with nylon made from recycled materials that could otherwise go to landfills. 82% polyamide/18% elastane. 92% polyester/8% elastane Repreve® lining. Removable pads. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing, as it helps keep the fabric and shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Online only. Item BP222. Our Fabrics, Re-imagined Recycled This product is made with at least 30% recycled material, which helps keep waste from entering landfills. Learn MoreShop All Re-imagined