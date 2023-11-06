Our Place

Gift Card

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Our Place

What It Is The glowing, broad spectrum SPF you know and love, now in limited edition Rose Gold! This sheer, lightweight body gel SPF is packed with moisturizing oils, nourishing vitamins, and ethically-sourced rose gold pearlescent minerals to give skin that perfect sun-kissed radiance, while innovative SPF ingredients shield you from UVA and UVB rays. What Makes It Special SPF 45 Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB maximum sun protection Luxurious and lightweight gel texture Applies on clear and absorbs seamlessly into skin making it ideal for daily use Transfer proof (aka doesn’t stain clothes) A unique blend of superfood oils, antioxidants and natural, rose gold pearlescent minerals leave skin ultra-moisturized with a hydrated glow Infused with a juicy guava mango scent Clean, Vegan, and Cruelty-Free 100% Recyclable Works Best For Dull, dehydrated skin in need of broad spectrum, daily sun protection and an effortless glow. How to Use Pump a generous amount of product onto your palm to apply. Apply one layer, let it absorb and then apply another layer evenly 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours. Precautions: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. When using this product keep out of eyes. Rinse with water to remove. Stop use and ask a doctor if rash occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away. Ingredients Active Ingredients Homosalate 10% Octocrylene 10% Octisalate 5% Avobenzone 3% Octyldodecanol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Polyamide-3, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Octyldodecyl Neopentanoate, Aleurites Moluccana Seed Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Mica, Tin Oxide, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491).