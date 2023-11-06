Lively

Gift Card

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lively

Whoever said 'size isn't everything' was clearly talking about Starlet, the petite-but-powerful new addition to the ever-popular Womanizer family. Combining sweet suction with pulsating vibrations, this clitoral vibe heralds a new age of female orgasms. The ergonomically designed Starlet enlists Womanizer's patented PleasureAir Technology to stimulate the clitoris without making contact. The soft pressure waves gently suck your clit while the gentle vibrations can be experienced through 4 accelerating levels of intensity to have you tremoring with touch-less pleasure. Experience endless bliss thanks non-numbing sensations and easy, rechargeable operation. Small enough to use during sex, this is the perfect partner to flutter your clitoral cluster of nerves for simultaneous stimulation. Coat the silicone rim with water-based lubricant to enhance pleasure during use. Womanizer now offer a 5-year warranty on all products.