Set out on your own personal quest for ecstasy with a spectacular G-spot experience. Womanizer OG is the first Pleasure Air G-spot vibrator, combining targeted Pleasure Air and vibrations for a powerful orgasmic journey unlike any you've traveled before. Womanizer OG pairs Pleasure Air stimulation (hitherto reserved for the clitoris) with a smooth, G-spot-seeking curve that internally delivers 12 intensity levels of pulsating and massaging changes in air pressure. This provides a kind of sensation that's never before been applied to the G-spot, leading to more extraordinary ecstasy for you. But the Womanizer OG gets better: it pairs Pleasure Air stimulation with 3 vibration speeds to enhance your experience even further. Two types of stimulation mean double the pleasure, pampering and thrilling the G-spot for an unforgettable pleasure journey. And the features don't stop there. Womanizer OG is IPX7 waterproof, meaning that you can take your toy into the bath or shower whenever you feel like it, and it also boasts a Smart Silence feature, which means the Pleasure Air stimulation only turns on when in direct contact with skin, thus preserving its battery and keeping noise to a minimum. Last but absolutely not least, the Womanizer OG includes an afterglow feature, where a quick press on the minus button after a thrilling climax will revert your toy back to its lowest setting for a relaxing end to an orgasm. G-spot pleasure is a marathon, not a sprint. Take your time, be generous with your best water-based lube, immerse yourself in the journey, and enjoy. Find out more about your journey with OG Discover now Discover now