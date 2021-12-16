Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Rebecca Minkoff
Gift Card
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rebecca Minkoff
Not sure what to get? Need it now? Believe in saving trees? Give em' an e-gift card — delivered straight to their inbox.
Need a few alternatives?
Pretty Denim
Everywhere Dress
BUY
C$225.00
Pretty Denim
Skims
Ribbed Long Slipdress
BUY
$78.00
Nordstrom
Boohoo
Boohoo Gift Cards
BUY
$25.00
Boohoo
Rebecca Minkoff
Gift Card
BUY
$25.00
Rebecca Minkoff
More from Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff
Large Card Case W/yin Yang Stud
BUY
$78.00
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff
Yin Yang Bucket
BUY
£257.15
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff
Beaded Yin-yang Pendant
BUY
£41.42
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff
Beaded Yin-yang Bracelet With Evil-eye Heart
BUY
£41.11
Rebecca Minkoff
More from Dresses
Pretty Denim
Everywhere Dress
BUY
C$225.00
Pretty Denim
Skims
Ribbed Long Slipdress
BUY
$78.00
Nordstrom
Boohoo
Boohoo Gift Cards
BUY
$25.00
Boohoo
Rebecca Minkoff
Gift Card
BUY
$25.00
Rebecca Minkoff
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted