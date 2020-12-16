Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Away
Gift Card
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Away
Need a few alternatives?
Baggu
Travel Cloud Bag
$76.00
$42.00
from
Baggu
BUY
Everlane
The Renew Transit Weekender
$88.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Cuyana
Triple Zipper Weekender
$285.00
from
Cuyana
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Mid-volume Duffle
$89.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
More from Away
Away
Bliss Set
$95.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
The Everywhere Bag
$165.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
The Jewelry Box
$95.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
The Small Shoe Cube
$25.00
from
Away
BUY
More from Travel
Baggu
Travel Cloud Bag
$76.00
$42.00
from
Baggu
BUY
Everlane
The Renew Transit Weekender
$88.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Cuyana
Triple Zipper Weekender
$285.00
from
Cuyana
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Mid-volume Duffle
$89.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted