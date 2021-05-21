Gibson

Soho Lounge Dinnerware Set, Square, Purple

$49.99 $44.09

Buy Now Review It

WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Service for 4 that includes 4 of each of the following: 11” Dinner Plates, 8.25” Dessert Plates, 6” (31 OZ) Cereal Bowls and 12 OZ Mugs CARE INSTRUCTIONS: beautiful dishes that are also dishwasher and microwave safe STONEWARE/DOUBLE REACTIVE GLAZE: reactive refers to a technique how multiple colors within the glaze react together to create a dreamlike, vibrant quality to the colors and hues. Due to the reactive nature of the glaze, each stoneware piece is unique. The high firing temperature, thick build, and mix of all-natural clays, makes stoneware an incredibly durable material. MODERN DESIGN: artisanal reactive glaze featuring natural organic hues creating a modern elegance to the dinnerware set. The durable stoneware and reactive glaze make these sets difficult to scratch and break FAMILY OWNED: Gibson Homewares is an industry-leading producer of homewares products based in Los Angeles, California. For over 40 years, we’ve developed a family of brands that thrive off relentless commitment to style, innovation, and value for our consumers around the world SOHO LOUNGE: forward-thinking, contemporary design that exemplifies value and quality