ShultzShopCo |

Giants Vintage 90s Ny Crewneck Sweatshirt

$53.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

UNISEX T-SHIRT MATERIALS ✔5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk cotton ✔Taped shoulder-to-shoulder ✔Seamless rib at neck SWEATSHIRT/HOODIES MATERIALS ✔8.0 oz., 50% cotton/50% polyester fleece knit ✔Preshrunk fleece knit 1 x 1 rib with spandex Classic fit ✔Air jet yarn, softer feel and reduced pilling ✔Double-needle stitching at shoulder, armhole, neck, waistband and cuffs ✔Quarter-turned to eliminate center crease ✔Tear away label ***How To Order*** ✅ Please, check and review all photos ✅ Choose your t-shirt color and size ✅ Choose your design/text color ✅ You can use "ADD MESSAGE TO SELLER" icon before you checkout ✅ Please tell us what you want in the Message in the Review Page during Checkout. ✅ Click add to cart. You can go back to add more product ✅ Click "Proceed to check out" ✅ When you check out, you may also send us a message through "Contact Seller" button THANK YOU FOR YOUR ORDERING!!!