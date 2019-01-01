Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
A.W.A.K.E.
Giant Polka Dot Pleated Skirt
$877.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Enormous polka dots add graphic punch to a striking skirt styled with a cascading side drape, immaculate pleating and a curvy contoured waistband.
Featured in 1 story
5 Ways To Wear Spring's Polka Dot Trend
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Need a few alternatives?
Rejina Pyo
Gaby Wrap Skirt
$266.91
from
Rejina Pyo
BUY
Zara
Long Fine Pleat Skirt
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
J.O.A.
Colorblock Asymmetric Hem Skirt
$70.00
from
J.O.A
BUY
J.Crew
Wrap Sash Skirt
$228.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from A.W.A.K.E.
A.W.A.K.E.
High-neck Ruffled Cotton Shirt
£299.00
£89.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
A.W.A.K.E.
High-waisted Trumpet Midi Skirt
£268.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
A.W.A.K.E.
Gap Sleeve Sweater
$475.00
from
Amazon
BUY
A.W.A.K.E.
Faux Shearling Rounded Snap Button Jacket
$1210.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Skirts
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted