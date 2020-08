Baggu

GIANT POCKET TOTE! It's made of really soft denim and can hold a whole lot. It's lightweight but durable, and if you need to wash it you can throw it in with your cold stuff. It's a grown up version of the free tote you got at the library. 17.75" × 21.5" × 8", 11" strap drop 100% 16 oz. cotton Machine wash cold, line dry