Intex

Giant Inflatable Peacock Island Float

$43.18

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Fall in love with the colorful and lively Intex Peacock Island. The fun inflatable Peacock island is great for playing or lounging. The vibrant colors are perfect for kids. Constructed with 2 heavy duty handles, 3 air chambers, and repair patch..Intex Peacock Island Pool Float, 76" x 64" x 37":.