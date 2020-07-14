BigMouth Inc.

Giant Giraffe Inflatable Sprinkler

$81.96

Buy Now Review It

HILARIOUS WATER SPRINKLER: This adorable inflatable giraffe water sprinkler is over 9 feet tall measuring at 87.4” L x 37.4” W x 110.2” H. This yard sprinkler is perfect for keeping cool in the summertime heat. EASY TO USE: This inflatable water sprinkler easily inflates and deflates with BigMouth Inc.’s patent pending BIG Easy Valve. Simply inflate when you want to get in the water quickly and deflate in minutes when the sun starts to go down. SIMPLE TO CLEAN: This adorable giraffe water sprinkler wipes down easily when you’re ready to transport your inflatable sprinkler toy to an outdoor party or store it away for the winter. MAKES A GREAT GIFT: BigMouth Inc.’s inflatable giraffe yard sprinkler makes a great present for any gift giving occasion and is sure to be enjoyed by water lovers of all ages. Plus, it’s perfect for summertime parties, beach days, and more! BIGMOUTH INC: We are the creative force behind an exclusive line of high-quality, fun novelty items. Our specialty is an assortment of original, humorous products targeting practical jokers of all ages.