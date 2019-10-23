William Vintage

Gianni Versace 1983 Swarovski-crystal Oroton Gown

This opulent yet futuristic AW83 Swarovski crystal-embellished gown encapsulates many of the key elements of Gianni Versace's powerful, alluring aesthetic. It's crafted from shimmering gunmetal-toned metal resembling chainmail which he called oroton, a fabric that the designer himself is credited with inventing. The draped cut inspired by ancient Greek and Roman dress falls to a plunging neckline and asymmetric hem. Pair yours with vertiginous heels to channel the label's high-octane glamour.