William Vintage

Gianni Versace 1983 Padded-shoulder Velvet Dress

At Matches Fashion

The powerful architecture of this seminal black Gianni Versace dress from August/Winter 1983, sourced by William Vintage, reflects the iconic designer's luxurious classicism. It's crafted from sumptuous velvet to a modest sheath silhouette and embellished with a briolette-cut rhinestone in front and in back. The era's signature padded shoulders a trend that Versace himself helped bring about are subtly adorned with satin paulettes. Style it with sparkling accessories to emulate the label's opulent glamour.