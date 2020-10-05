Faithfull the Brand

Gianna Shirred Tiered Floral-print Linen Dress

$309.00

At Net-A-Porter

Faithfull The Brand's founders fuse Scandinavian simplicity with a laid-back Australian spirit, as well as channeling the relaxed ambience of Bali, the island they now call home. Handmade there by artisans in the local community, this 'Gianna' dress is cut from breathable linen and printed with dainty blooms. It has a shirred bodice and puffed sleeves.Wear it with: [Loewe Bucket bag ], [Emme Parsons Sandals ], [Laura Lombardi Necklace ], [Chan Luu Earrings ].This product was Locally Made. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.