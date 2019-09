Cadette

Giana Earrings

C$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cadette

The Giana Earrings are designed with simplicity and ease in mind. They are a lightweight, huggie-style hoop, with a true versatility that make them the perfect final (and chic) touch to any look, from day to night. 0.5” x 0.25” each Sterling Silver Handmade in Toronto Made to order. Please allow 2 weeks to ship.