Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli Cap Sleeve Lace Insert Empire Line Maxi Dress

£2315.00 £1158.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Taking inspiration from intricate interiors and elaborate decor, Giambattista Valli is renowned for its sumptuous gowns that can transform a woman’s persona. This white silk lace-insert long dress from Giambattista Valli features a round neck, a rear zip fastening, cap sleeves with a scalloped hem, a lace chest and back and an empire silhouette.