Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Corrigan Studio
Giacchetto Swivel Armchair
$239.99
$179.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
Mid-century modern swivel accent chair with wood legs for home office study living room vanity bedroom.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Metal Tubing Desk
BUY
$179.00
$199.00
Urban Outfitters
Pottery Barn
Tilden Small Space Desk
BUY
$399.00
Pottery Barn
MoWdwrk
Small Oak Wood Desk
BUY
$489.04
Etsy
George Oliver
Freda Desk
BUY
$179.99
Wayfair
More from Corrigan Studio
Corrigan Studio
Linney 55'' Wide Velvet Square Arm Loveseat
BUY
$299.99
$519.99
Wayfair
Corrigan Studio
Giacchetto Swivel Armchair
BUY
$179.99
$239.99
Wayfair
Corrigan Studio
Brister Swivel Side Chair
BUY
$169.99
Wayfair
Corrigan Studio
Round Arm Sofa
BUY
C$579.99
C$619.99
Wayfair
More from Furniture
Urban Outfitters
Metal Tubing Desk
BUY
$179.00
$199.00
Urban Outfitters
Pottery Barn
Tilden Small Space Desk
BUY
$399.00
Pottery Barn
MoWdwrk
Small Oak Wood Desk
BUY
$489.04
Etsy
George Oliver
Freda Desk
BUY
$179.99
Wayfair
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted