11 honore

Gia Sweatshirt

$188.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11 Honore

Consider this next level loungewear. Created from the softest cotton fleece, the structure and tailoring of this sweatshirt gives it that extra polish to be presentable for home, errands or even going out when styled with a skirt or wide leg pants. This pop of golden lime is the perfect shade for transitioning your chic sweats into fall.