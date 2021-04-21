Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Gia Giraffe Planter
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Gia Giraffe Planter
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Sunburst Trinket Dish
BUY
$12.80
$16.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Azulejo Tile Coasters, Set Of 4
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Zahara Vase
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
Project 62
36" X 24" Over The Mantel Mirror Natural Mdf Back
BUY
$60.00
Target
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gia Giraffe Planter
BUY
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sunburst Trinket Dish
BUY
$12.80
$16.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Azulejo Tile Coasters, Set Of 4
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Zahara Vase
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
More from Décor
Vitruvi
Stone Essential Oil Diffuser
BUY
$95.20
$119.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gia Giraffe Planter
BUY
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sunburst Trinket Dish
BUY
$12.80
$16.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Azulejo Tile Coasters, Set Of 4
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted