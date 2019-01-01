Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Nordstrom
Gia Double Banded Halo Headpiece
£192.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Hand-wired, gold-plated bands studded with sparkling crystals add ethereal radiance to your special look at the front of a delicate halo headpiece.
Need a few alternatives?
RAINBOW UNICORN BIRTHDAY SURPRISE
Padded Velvet Headband
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
& Other Stories
Pearl Cluster Velvet Headband
£23.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
FugitiveKatCreations
Crystal Tiara
C$25.80
C$23.22
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Puffer Slipper
$29.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Lingerie Classic Cotton Nightshirt
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Yale Pointy Toe Chelsea Bootie
$179.00
from
Marc Fisher
BUY
Nordstrom
Opaque Control Top Tights
$15.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Zara
Padded Rhinestone Headband
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
RAINBOW UNICORN BIRTHDAY SURPRISE
Padded Velvet Headband
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Amazon
15-piece Pearl Hair Clips
$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted