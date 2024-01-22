Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Jenny Bird
Gia Bangle
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jenny Bird
Need a few alternatives?
Tiffany
Elsa Peretti Small Bone Cuff
BUY
$1057.50
$1175.00
The Real Real
Jenny Bird
Gia Bangle
BUY
$168.00
Jenny Bird
BaubleBar
Small Hera Bracelet
BUY
$38.00
BaubleBar
GOOJIDS
Stacking Acrylic Bangles
BUY
$15.99
Amazon
More from Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
Monogram Necklace
BUY
$98.00
Shopbop
Jenny Bird
Puffy Heart Huggie Earrings
BUY
$138.00
Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
Supernova Necklace
BUY
$350.00
Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
Layla Drop Earrings
BUY
$174.82
Revolve
More from Bracelets
Tiffany
Elsa Peretti Small Bone Cuff
BUY
$1057.50
$1175.00
The Real Real
Jenny Bird
Gia Bangle
BUY
$168.00
Jenny Bird
BaubleBar
Small Hera Bracelet
BUY
$38.00
BaubleBar
GOOJIDS
Stacking Acrylic Bangles
BUY
$15.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted