Loeffler Randall

Gia Almond Toe Mid Heel Tall Boot

$695.00 $486.00

Buy Now Review It

Gear up for the change of season wearing the Loeffler Randall&trade- Gia. Leather upper. Pull-on construction. Round toe silhouette. Leather lining and insole. Stacked heel. Leather outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Circumference: 14 1&frasl-2 in Shaft: 16 1&frasl-2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.