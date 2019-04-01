Where do we begin with this remarkable, inventive novella, which does so much in so few pages? In Ghost Wall, Sarah Moss unpacks the toxic patriarchy all without leaving the confines of a teenage girl’s two-week trip to the remote northern edges of England led by her father, a bus driver with a passion for ancient British history, and an archaeology professor interested in recreating the past. Once the men start toying with the idea of recreating ancient rituals, things get dicey. Sylvie may be a smart, clear-voiced narrator – but you’ll still want to rescue her.