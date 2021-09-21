VERB

Ghost Shampoo

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Verb's Ghost Shampoo is a moringa seed oil-infused shampoo that weightlessly cleanses and hydrates. This formula smoothes frizz and promotes radiant shine for all hair types. A weightless hydrating option for fine hair or those who wash hair daily. Benefits Gently cleanses Hydrates without the added weight Smoothes frizz & adds shine Key Ingredients Moringa Seed Oil moisturizes, detangles & smoothes hair Green tea extract packed with antioxidants that prevent free radical damage & help protect the scalp and hair from environmental stress Sunflower Seed Extract provides natural UV protection while guarding against dryness, color fading & brassiness Aloe vera soothes scalp irritation & helps reduce flakiness while enhancing elasticity in weak strands; because aloe vera's pH range is very similar to that of hair, it can help restore & maintain hair's natural pH balance