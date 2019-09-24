Description
Subtly colored nail polish from J. Hannah in Ghost Ranch. Color is a rich, southwestern red. Highly pigmented. Shine finish. Not tested on animals.
• 0.5 fl. oz.
• 7-free formula
• Made in USA
NOTE: Cannot be shipped outside the United States.
Product ID: 1039790
Sizing
0.5 fl. oz.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates