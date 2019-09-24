Search
Description Subtly colored nail polish from J. Hannah in Ghost Ranch. Color is a rich, southwestern red. Highly pigmented. Shine finish. Not tested on animals. • 0.5 fl. oz. • 7-free formula • Made in USA NOTE: Cannot be shipped outside the United States. Product ID: 1039790 Sizing 0.5 fl. oz. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
