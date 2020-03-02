Bushwick Sauce Company

Ghost Pepper Tequila Lavender

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Huckberry

A bad hot sauce is only hot for the sake of heat. A good hot sauce has a good flavor to match the heat. But a great hot sauce, like Bushwick Sauce Company's, utilizes a premium blend of ingredients to create a unique, new taste with just the right amount of kick to take your meal to a whole new level. BSC works with four different farms in the Northeast region of the US and produces the sauce by hand in their Brooklyn based workshop. They take pride in this farm-to-table practice and you can taste the quality in every dash of their special blends.